Last updated Friday, February 03, 2017 4:17 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

DPM welcomes no contest in Tanjong Datu

Friday February 3, 2017
03:39 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Hasselbaink: Conte has earned utmost respect from his playersHasselbaink: Conte has earned utmost respect from his players

The Edit: Gaga promises Super Bowl message of inclusionThe Edit: Gaga promises Super Bowl message of inclusion

Dego Ride wants to be ‘B40 for B40’ service in MalaysiaDego Ride wants to be ‘B40 for B40’ service in Malaysia

Trump threatens Berkeley as protests target far-right firebrandTrump threatens Berkeley as protests target far-right firebrand

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Datuk Jamilah Anu has been chosen by the Barisan Nasional to be its candidate for the Tanjong Datu by-election. — Bernama picDatuk Jamilah Anu has been chosen by the Barisan Nasional to be its candidate for the Tanjong Datu by-election. — Bernama picKUCHING, Feb 3 ― Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has welcomed the announcements by certain political parties that they will not be contesting in the Tanjong Datu by-election.

Referring to DAP, PKR and Parti Amanah Negara which had public stated so, Ahmad Zahid said this would allow Datuk Jamilah Anu, who has been chosen by the Barisan Nasional to be its candidate for the by-election, the opportunity to continue with the excellent work of her husband.

Jamilah, 61, is the widow of the incumbent Tan Sri Adenan Satem. Adenan, 72, who was Sarawak's fifth Chief Minister, died on January 11 due to heart complications, hence the by-election.

Nomination and polling have been set for February 4 and February 18 respectively. ― Bernama

MORE TO COME

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline