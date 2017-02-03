DPM welcomes no contest in Tanjong Datu

Datuk Jamilah Anu has been chosen by the Barisan Nasional to be its candidate for the Tanjong Datu by-election. — Bernama picKUCHING, Feb 3 ― Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has welcomed the announcements by certain political parties that they will not be contesting in the Tanjong Datu by-election.

Referring to DAP, PKR and Parti Amanah Negara which had public stated so, Ahmad Zahid said this would allow Datuk Jamilah Anu, who has been chosen by the Barisan Nasional to be its candidate for the by-election, the opportunity to continue with the excellent work of her husband.

Jamilah, 61, is the widow of the incumbent Tan Sri Adenan Satem. Adenan, 72, who was Sarawak's fifth Chief Minister, died on January 11 due to heart complications, hence the by-election.

Nomination and polling have been set for February 4 and February 18 respectively. ― Bernama

