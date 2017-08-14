Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

DPM: Use technology, innovation for sustainable water management

Monday August 14, 2017
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Experts and industry players must constantly keep abreast with the latest knowledge and technology in water management to ensure sustainable development of water resources, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. 

He said this was also crucial because technology would be able to simulate a bad situation caused by poor water management and work on resolving the issue. 

“We need to manage water smartly and efficiently. We need to be innovative. 

“This is because water-related issues, especially shortage as a result of poor management, have been identified by industries, governments, academia and civil societies as one of the top three global risks of highest concern,” he said. 

Ahmad Zahid said this when opening the 37th World Congress of International Association for Hydro-Environment Engineering and Research (IAHR) at the Putra World Trade Centre, here, today.  — Bernama

