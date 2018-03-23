DPM urges Sabah BN machinery to gear up for GE14

Ahmad Zahid said all BN machineries must be more vibrant to fight its competitors. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPAPAR, March 23 ― Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has urged the Barisan Nasional (BN) machinery in Sabah to work harder in anticipation of the 14th general election (GE14).

“We have been preparing for three years for it, in other words we have been running a political marathon and need more stamina to reach the finishing line.

“We are counting the days for two important occasions ― the dissolution of parliament and nomination day. But the most important is polling day.

“So don’t resolve the people’s problems on that day itself..too short a time, we’ll be out of breath,” he said.

He said this while addressing Umno Papar Committee members here tonight.

Also present were Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman, Papar Umno division chief Datuk Abdul Rahim Ismail, Papar Member of Parliament Datuk Rosnah Abdul Rashid Shirlin and Kawang assemblyman Datuk Ghulam Haidar Khan Bahadar.

“We have our cheerleaders (supporters) ... but our opponents too have their cheerleaders... we have to cast them aside as they never liked us anyway.

“But trust and believe me that we have more people who love us than those who dislike us and I am also very confident that those keeping silent are quite a big group and as leaders we should approach these fence sitters.

He said there were various styles of approaching people and if BN made the right move, those who had never supported it would decide to jump on its bandwagon.

Ahmad Zahid said the BN party machinery should also remain united and avoid political demons that were out to create disunity.

“We need to focus on doing our job until it is completed which is on election day.. we have to be in the front line,” he said.

Meanwhile, he also announced a special allocation of RM2.1 million for Papar parliamentary constituency.

“I have handed over RM1 million to Papar UMNO division chief, RM500,000 to Rosnah (Papar MP), RM500,000 to Kawang assemblyman, and RM100,000 for Kampung Benoni Jamek As-Salam Mosque,” he said.

He urged that the allocation be used in the best possible way to assist the constituents in Papar. ― Bernama