DPM unveils new initiatives to improve image of security services

Ahmad Zahid said he would table some of these initiatives at the Cabinet meeting next Wednesday for further discussion. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 ― The Home Ministry today announced 11 new initiatives which are expected to improve the quality and image of the security services industry in the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said in the effort to prepare the industry for future challenges, some of the initiatives have been implemented while the rest will begin next year.

“These initiatives that I am announcing affect 800 security companies under the Security Services Association of Malaysia (PPKKM) quite significantly in view of the rapid national pace,” he said, when announcing the 11 initiatives at a meeting with the board members and management of security companies here.

Ahmad Zahid who is also Home Minister, said he would table some of these initiatives at the Cabinet meeting next Wednesday for further discussion.

He said the new initiatives, which would be implemented next year, included relaxing the regulations which require security companies to renew their licences each year to every two years.

“The Home Ministry will make amendments to Section 3 (4) of the Private Agencies Act 1971 in connection to the validity of the licence for private agencies which at present terminates on Dec 31 each year.

“I am proposing that the duration of the licences be two years which means they need to be renewed every two years,” he said.

Another initiative he announced was to require security companies to send personal bodyguards for special training and be certified by the Home Ministry and the Royal Malaysia Police, beginning Jan 1, 2018.

“This will ensure that security forces do not easily rent out firearms to any individuals who are personal security guards,” he said, adding that the move would ensure that these guards were more trained and could improve the quality of the service.

Zahid said other initiatives include steps to gazette uniforms for security guards, uniform accessories and the logo of the PKKM.

“The Attorney-General’s Chambers is studying the draft of the gazette and it will be enforced after that,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said the Home Ministry, together with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), police and the Association of Islamic Banking Institutions Malaysia had also drawn up the guidelines on security measures in the Malaysian banking industry, to be enforced on Jan 1, 2018.

He added that two more initiatives would take effect this October whereby the Home Ministry and the National Anti-Drugs Agency would carry out random urine tests on all security guards in the country; while the public could conduct online checks on the status and records of security companies.

Four other initiatives which Ahmad Zahid announced were steps to have uniform contracts for the supply of security services to ministries and government agencies, using the standard contract format; training modules which include the certified security guard training programme would be given accreditation, with the cooperation of the Human Resources Ministry.

The Home Ministry would also develop a self-auditing system with the help of the National Audit Department; and enforcement of the new guidelines which will be implemented for the application and maintenance of firearms by security companies under the Private Agencies Act 1971 and the Firearms Act 1960.

On the final initiative, the Deputy Prime Minister drew the attention of the audience when he said it was in appreciation of and a show of respect for the industry workers.

“I also want to add one more initiative which is, they will no longer be addressed as “security guard”. They will now be known as security officers,” he said.

The briefing was attended by 2,389 board members of security companies from throughout the country. ― Bernama