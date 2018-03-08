DPM to Malaysians: Let’s work together to weed out toxic influences

Ahmad Zahid said such commitment and passion by all parties would enable Malaysia to realise its Vision 2020's aspiration. — Picture by Azneal IshakSEREMBAN, March 8 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today urged the rakyat (people) to work with the government to eradicate negative elements that are insidiously destroying the country.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also home minister, said such commitment and passion by all parties would enable Malaysia to realise its Vision 2020’s aspiration.

“My wish and that of my ministry is none other than to establish a country that is free from all threats.

“So that all of us without exception can live in peace and harmony,” he said.

The text of his speech was read out by Minister in Prime Minister Department Datuk Paul Low Seng Kuan at the ‘United Against Crime, Violence and Drugs’ campaign, organised by the Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) here tonight. — Bernama