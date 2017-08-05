Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

DPM tells component parties to prove their worth

Saturday August 5, 2017
07:24 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Eight still missing after flooding at diamond mine in RussiaEight still missing after flooding at diamond mine in Russia

Projek MMO: Di hari bahagia, Puteri Johor tidak lupa rakan masa kecilProjek MMO: Di hari bahagia, Puteri Johor tidak lupa rakan masa kecil

The Edit: Discover nature via ‘The Nut Job 2’The Edit: Discover nature via ‘The Nut Job 2’

The Edit: ‘Karate Kid’ reboot comes to YouTubeThe Edit: ‘Karate Kid’ reboot comes to YouTube

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. — Bernama picDeputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. — Bernama picALOR SETAR, Aug 5 — Barisan Nasional component parties have been told to work hard to gain the support of the people so as to prove their eligibility to continue heading their constituencies especially in seats they lost in the last general election.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said through the concept of power sharing practised by Umno all this while, the party has made many sacrifices to give opportunities to candidates from component parties to contest in areas even though the majority were Malay voters.

“For example, the Alor Setar parIiamentary seat and Kota Darulaman state seat, we let MCA contest them …even though we know more than 80 per cent of the voters in these two constituencies are Malays but in respecting our component parties, we give such seats to MCA and other component parties.

“...this is because as a convention, in areas contested by Umno, we need votes from Chinese and Indian voters…,” he said.

He said this when opening Alor Setar Umno division’s delegates conference at Dewan Insaniah near here today.

Also present were Kedah Menteri Besar cum Alor Setar Umno division chief Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah. — Bernama

MORE TO COME

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline