DPM tells component parties to prove their worth

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. — Bernama picALOR SETAR, Aug 5 — Barisan Nasional component parties have been told to work hard to gain the support of the people so as to prove their eligibility to continue heading their constituencies especially in seats they lost in the last general election.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said through the concept of power sharing practised by Umno all this while, the party has made many sacrifices to give opportunities to candidates from component parties to contest in areas even though the majority were Malay voters.

“For example, the Alor Setar parIiamentary seat and Kota Darulaman state seat, we let MCA contest them …even though we know more than 80 per cent of the voters in these two constituencies are Malays but in respecting our component parties, we give such seats to MCA and other component parties.

“...this is because as a convention, in areas contested by Umno, we need votes from Chinese and Indian voters…,” he said.

He said this when opening Alor Setar Umno division’s delegates conference at Dewan Insaniah near here today.

Also present were Kedah Menteri Besar cum Alor Setar Umno division chief Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah. — Bernama

MORE TO COME