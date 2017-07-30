DPM supports NRD’s move to file appeal against ‘bin Abdullah’ decision

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Muslims should be united to ensure any decision made by the National Fatwa Council is not challenged by any parties or other legal system. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi agrees with the move taken by the National Registration Department (NRD) to file an appeal against the case of illegitimate Muslim children to the Federal Court.

He said at the moment, the NRD was carrying out its tasks according to the Fatwa Committee of the National Council for Islamic Affairs’ ruling which did not allow children conceived out of wedlock to take the name of the father.

“We know a law is a law. The Home Ministry, especially the NRD, should adhere to the decision of the National Fatwa Council and as such, we are appealing to a higher court so that the decision (of the Court of Appeal) is cancelled as only legitimate children could be named after the father,” he said when speaking at an Aidilfitri celebration with the Malabari community in Selayang near here yesterday night.

Ahmad Zahid said Muslims should be united to ensure any decision made by the National Fatwa Council is not challenged by any parties or other legal system.

“We are not against other religions, but matters pertaining to Islam should not be touched on. Let Muslims manage the affairs of their religion,” he said.

On Thursday, the Court of Appeal in its judgement allowed an appeal made by a couple to file for judicial review to force the director-general of NRD to replace the bin or binti Abdullah in their children’s names to the name of the father in the birth certificate.

NRD director-general Datuk Mohd Yazid Ramli on Friday was reported as saying any amendments to the current implementation would only be considered after obtaining the decision of the Federal Court and any action by the NRD was in line with the decision of the National Council’s Fatwa Comittee.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki had also requested the Attorney-General’s Chambers to represent the Federal Government in the appeal to Federal Court and for the matter to be debated holistically without turning against Islamic laws and principles.

Earlier in his speech, Ahmad Zahid also announced an allocation of RM1 million for Gabungan Persatuan Malabari Malaysia to enable the Malabari community to build a multipurpose hall at the Surau Malabar Hidayatul Islam Selayang Complex, near here.

Also present at the event were Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor and Gabungan Persatuan Malabari Malaysia president Datuk Seri Mustaffa Abd Rahman. — Bernama