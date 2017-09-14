DPM: Some tahfiz schools view safety rules as interference

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said some private tahfiz (religious) schools resisted the implementation of safety regulations out of fear that they may lead to interference in their affairs. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Some private tahfiz (religious) schools have resisted the implementation of safety regulations for fear that these may lead to interference in their affairs, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

After 23 students and handlers at a private tahfiz school at Jalan Datuk Keramat died following a predawn fire today, attention has again fallen on the safety standards at the schools that operate outside the purview of the federal government.

Tahfiz schools come under the jurisdiction of state religious authorities, and some of them feared Putrajaya’s effort to implement uniform safety standards and the formation of volunteer Fire and Rescue squads for the schools as being a form of interference.

“I had launched (the volunteer squads) in May but there are some tahfiz schools who are concerned that we are interfering and want to take over the administration,” Zahid said during a press conference after visiting the school today.

“We are merely looking at the safety aspects. It should not be seen as done under the name of power; the safety of the children and the wardens and their lives should be the priority here,” he added.

