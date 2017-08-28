DPM: Several urbanised states ungrateful to BN

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reportedly blamed Barisan Nasional’s electoral loss of several states on the ungratefulness of ‘urbanised’ voters. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 – Barisan Nasional have lost several states as the people there are ungrateful to the initial development and foreign direct investment (FDI) brought by the ruling government, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was reported saying.

News portal Malaysiakini reported Zahid as saying that several states have fallen to “others” recently after being urbanised by BN for the past decades, which contributed to development there.

“There were states which we once developed or emerged as developed states, which fell into other’s hands because there is no gratefulness.

“When we urbanised these rural areas, when we transformed these areas, it was costly.....(but) the people who benefitted from the development were not thankful to those who made the effort...,” he was quoted as saying.

Ahmad Zahid however did not mention the name of the state’s but said similar instances have happened in other developed countries.

“We should learn from their mistake so the same mistake, where we brought in FDI but others claim (credit) after two-terms in power, will not repeat,” he added.