Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

DPM: Several urbanised states ungrateful to BN

Monday August 28, 2017
06:45 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

MACC to meet in September over legal action against Guan EngMACC to meet in September over legal action against Guan Eng

The Edit: Kajol set to star in follow-up to ‘Velaiilla Pattadhari 2’The Edit: Kajol set to star in follow-up to ‘Velaiilla Pattadhari 2’

Malaysia heading towards best ever SEA Games finishMalaysia heading towards best ever SEA Games finish

The Edit: How a short meditation can help people drink lessThe Edit: How a short meditation can help people drink less

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reportedly blamed Barisan Nasional’s electoral loss of several states on the ungratefulness of ‘urbanised’ voters. — Bernama picUmno deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reportedly blamed Barisan Nasional’s electoral loss of several states on the ungratefulness of ‘urbanised’ voters. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 – Barisan Nasional have lost several states as the people there are ungrateful to the initial development and foreign direct investment (FDI) brought by the ruling government, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was reported saying.

News portal Malaysiakini reported Zahid as saying that several states have fallen to “others” recently after being urbanised by BN for the past decades, which contributed to development there.

“There were states which we once developed or emerged as developed states, which fell into other’s hands because there is no gratefulness.

“When we urbanised these rural areas, when we transformed these areas, it was costly.....(but) the people who benefitted from the development were not thankful to those who made the effort...,” he was quoted as saying.

Ahmad Zahid however did not mention the name of the state’s but said similar instances have happened in other developed countries.

“We should learn from their mistake so the same mistake, where we brought in FDI but others claim (credit) after two-terms in power, will not repeat,” he added.

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline