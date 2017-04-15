DPM says patriotism comes from the soul, cannot be forced

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks during a press conference on January 15, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA KANGSAR, April 15 — Love for the country among Malaysians cannot be imparted by force, as the spirit of patriotism should come from the soul, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

As Malaysians, he said, the people should be willing to share the sweet and bitter happenings in the country.

“The incident in Lahad Datu (intrusion by Sulu terrorists) greatly impacted Malaysians, and we know, even the opposition parties agree that the country’s sovereignty has to be protected,” he told reporters after launching the Kuala Kangsar-level Ekspresi Negaraku programme here today.

Also present were Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak and Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

Ahmad Zahid said the love for the country among Malaysians was clearly evident during the conflict with North Korea following the murder of a North Korean national at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) recently.

“Such spirit of togetherness and strength should exist among Malaysians, regardless of their political affiliations, religious and cultural background.

“Whatever differences should be ignored if we are to achieve a developed nation status by 2020,” he added. — Bernama