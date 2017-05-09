DPM says no plan to bring back Malaysian IS leader killed in Syria

Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pic) says the government has no intention to arrange to bring back the body of Daesh militant Muhammad Wanndy Mohamed Jedi to Malaysia. — Bernama picSYDNEY, May 9 ― The Malaysian government has no intention to arrange to bring back to the country the body of Malaysian Daesh militant Muhammad Wanndy Mohamed Jedi who was killed in Syria, Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said here today.

He said, however, that the family of Muhammad Wanndy could do so by making arrangements with the authorities in Syria.

“The Malaysian government was informed by international intelligence of the death of Muhammad Wanndy in a drone attack.

“It has no intention to make arrangements to bring back the body. The family of Muhammad Wanndy can arrange to do that with the authorities in Syria,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Home Minister, spoke to Malaysian journalists here. He is on a three-day visit to Australia from Sunday.

Muhammad Wanndy was reportedly killed in an attack in Raqqa, Syria, on April 29.

Malaysian Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar confirmed the death in a Twitter message yesterday.

News of Muhammad Wanndy's death circulated on social media on April 29 after his wife, Nor Mahmudah Ahmad, 28, posted on Facebook that Muhammad Wanndy was killed in a drone attack. ― Bernama