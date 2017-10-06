DPM: MACC probe on RM40m misappropriation of funds in Sabah is transparent

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the MACC should be given the opportunity to investigate the misappropriation. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi pointed out that the investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on the misappropriation of more than RM100 million for a programme for the poor is transparent and does not involve any political element.

He said the MACC should be given the opportunity to investigate the misappropriation which, according to media reports, involved a fund for the poverty group which was purportedly misappropriated by an official of the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKLW) who conspired with 10 companies.

Ïn this matter, I am confident it is most transparent, it has no political element.

“We can place strong confidence in the MACC especially in determining that the public project is enjoyed by the people and not dropped halfway or leaked due to several individuals having their own agenda and not interpreting the Federal government’s agenda to the rural areas especially in Sabah and Sarawak,” he said at a media conference, here today.

Earlier, he officially opened the 10 Asean Ministers’Meeting on Rural Development and Poverty Eradication, here today.

Ahmad Zahid said he deeply appreciated the commitment of KKLW Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob who promised that he would cooperate to ensure the smooth running of the MACC investigation.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on the actual amount of the ministry’s fund that had been misappropriated, Ismail Sabri said it had yet to be determined.

“Still too early to comment on it because the MACC is still carrying out investigation. Wait for the MACC investigation to be completed,” he added. — Bernama