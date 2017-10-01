DPM: Revived social workers Bill to be reviewed by Cabinet

Home Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that the Bill is currently in draft state, and would be finalised soon before being tabled in parliament. ― Bernama picBANGI, Oct 1— The revived Social Workers Act aimed at legislating social workers, will be reviewed in the Cabinet meeting one month, deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

The home minister said that the Bill for the said law is currently in draft state, and would be finalised soon before being tabled in parliament.

“Now it’s in draft stage and I think the Attorney-General’s Chambers is settling it and I’m confident that Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim will bring it to the Cabinet meeting soonest, once it’s done,” he said referring to the women, family and community development minister.

“I will make sure that within a period not exceeding one month from today, it will be tabled. I like to work with a target date. If we are too open-ended, we will be pushed backwards in terms of action,” he added.

In January this year, Rohani said that Putrajaya is looking to revive the shelved Bill, after the proposed law mooted in 2010, was not tabled in Parliament due to resistance from some people.

The minister added that there is no definitive timeline to table the Bill, but that it will be one of three legislative proposals her ministry will be pursuing this year.

The Social Workers Bill to legislate social work as a profession has been previously criticised as a move that will kill “volunteerism”.