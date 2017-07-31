DPM: Retain Islamic spirit, ‘Malayness’ in redevelopment of Kampang Baru

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that in line with the changing times, the village could not escape development, but it should retain its very own identity and historical characteristics. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today the redevelopment of Kampung Baru must retain the Islamic spirit and Malayness of the village that has been in existence for 113 years.

He said that in line with the changing times, the village could not escape development, but it should retain its very own identity and historical characteristics.

The change is a wave that must be faced by all quarters, including the owners and inheritors of the land in the village, he said at the launch of the Kampung Baru Residensi RAH project here.

“If we are too nostalgic with the old and reject the new, then wait for the old to be irrelevant. It is in this context that we want to see Kampung Baru developed, with such a spirit.

“In the past, many have portrayed Kampung Baru as Kuala Lumpur (KL) and Kuala Lumpur as Kampung Baru, meaning they see Kuala Lumpur in Kampung Baru and Kampung Baru is very much identified with the Malays,” he said.

The Residensi RAH project, developed in the Kuala Lumpur golden triangle, comprises a 39-storey block of 187 condominium units being built by Rah Properties Corporation Sdn Bhd at a gross development value of RM182 million.

The project, which began in May, is expected to be completed in May 2019. It involves an area of 3,310 sq metres with a development cost of RM145 million, including land acquisition costs of RM25 million.

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor and Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani were also present at the launch.

Ahmad Zahid said it was hoped that all quarters, including the residents of Kampung Baru, would extend support to the developers so that the area could be developed on part with the development in the vicinity.

“I feel it is difficult to do something good because of the many obstacles and restrictions even though the changes intended are for the best. Reality will prevail in the end. That’s the test,” he said. — Bernama