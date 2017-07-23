DPM reminds Umno, BN divisional leaders to care for welfare of security forces

Deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said party members who were representatives of the government should pay attention to the needs of the security forces who were committed to ensuring peace in the country. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — The Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) divisional leadership nationwide have been reminded to care for the welfare of early voters from among the military and police force to ensure their continued support for the government in the coming 14th general election (GE14).

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said party members who were representatives of the government should pay attention to the needs of the security forces who were committed to ensuring peace in the country.

“There are houses of soldiers and policemen which are dilapidated and their children being unable to go for tuition classes and so on, which should be looked into.

“Please give attention and care just like for others so that they feel appreciated,” said the Umno vice-president who also shoulders the duties of deputy president, when opening the Setiawangsa Umno division delegates’ conference, here, today.

Also present were Federal Territories Umno Liaison Committee chairman, Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor and Setiawangsa division chief, Tan Sri Zulhasnan Rafique.

While noting that the Setiawangsa parliamentary constituency has many voters from among members of the security forces, besides Teluk Kemang in Negeri Sembilan, Ahmad Zahid said this group of voters could have a big impact on Umno and BN.

“There are allegations that these early voters get a directive to vote for BN... there is no such directive. They have the right to choose who they want.

“If there is such a directive, why did we lose the Lumut parliamentary seat?” he said.

Ahmad Zahid who is also Home Minister, said concern for this group of voters should not be seasonal and in the run-up to the general election only, but throughout.

He also reminded all Umno divisions to work hard to resolve problems in order to chart a new history in GE14.

He said that based on studies conducted, unity among Umno and BN members was a strong factor, besides fielding likeable and winnable candidates, in ensuring victory for BN. — Bernama