DPM reminds police to show extra restraint for polls

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks during an event at the Royal Malaysia Police College in Cheras March 20, 2018. ―Picture by Hari AnggaraKUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The police must not resort to force during the 14th general election unless national security during is under direct threat, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stressed today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also home minister, also urged police to resist succumbing to provocation and instead focus on engaging with the public and politicians who will be campaigning.

“Of course no stone should be left unturned when it comes to maintaining public order, but let’s only resort to such use of assets if the situation is really threatening,” he said, referring to crowd control measures such as tear gas and water cannons.

He said this while addressing a hall full of policemen from various states during an event at the Royal Malaysia Police College in Cheras.

Ahmad Zahid then reminded politicians not to goad police personnel on duty during the election and to show them proper respect.

The DPM said this was critical to ensure the proper functioning of the country's democracy.

Police have also determined potential troublemakers and hotspots for the general election and are monitoring these, he said.

“There will be last minute bombshells being dropped, just like the last election where certain quarters claimed 40,000 Bangladeshi came to vote or there were phantom voters. But there was not even one jumbo plane was spotted… but almost everyone believed it,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said, however, he has instructed the Inspector-General of Police to not allow such issues to foment and instead act within 24 hours of their surfacing.

“This is not a warning. I’m telling you action will be taken if any individual or party wants to be funny,” he said adding he hoped this GE14 will be a most peaceful one.

The general election must be called on or before June 24, after which Parliament will be automatically dissolved and polls held within 60 days.