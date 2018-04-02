DPM reiterates govt not bankrupt

Ahmad Zahid said those who alleged that the government was bankrupt were those with a bankrupt mentality. ― Picture by Sayuti ZainudinLENGGONG, April 2 — The ability of the government to provide various facilities to the people, including the People’s Housing Project, shows that it is not bankrupt, said Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Deputy Prime Minister said those people who alleged that the government was bankrupt were those with a bankrupt mentality.

“The 500 houses built under the People’s Housing Project in Lenggong will be sold at RM35,000 per unit.

Who are the developers who build houses that cost RM194,000 and sell them for RM35,000? There are none. Only a government that is not bankrupt can sell these houses for RM35,000,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid spoke at the ground-breaking for the People’s Housing Project in Lenggong here. Also present was Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

The RM94-million project, comprising units of 700 sq ft each with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a kitchen among others, will be built in Kampung Chain here.

Several of the houses will be for the disabled and these will be 710 sq ft in size.

A surau, kindergarten and business premises will also be provided in the scheme.

Ahmad Zahid said the government, through various quarters including the Urban Well-eing, Housing and Local Government Ministry, desired to provide numerous housing projects for the people, and the Lenggong project was the fulfillment of a pledge.

“This benefit should be given to every citizen, regardless of religion, race and political beliefs. The government policy is to be fair to all,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also said that recipients of the 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) should not be equated to poultry taking feed.

He said that last year, half a million people in the country received BR1M 4.0 totalling RM605 million, and that about 684,000 of them were in Perak.

“Is this feed for poultry? Do not insult the people by equating them to poultry. In the Lenggong parliamentary constituency alone, 11,631 people are BR1M recipients.

“Do not insult the people of Lenggong, the people of Perak and Malaysians who receive BR1M. The people have to be thankful to the government,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also approved an allocation of RM2.73 million for development in Lenggong which included upgrading the resthouse, Tasik Raban Resort, Tasik Raban Square and Lenggong Square and providing additional classrooms for a Tahfiz school in Air Jernih, Gerik. — Bernama