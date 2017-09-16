DPM: PSD should review salary scales for health specialists

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says PSD should review the salary scheme and structure of medical specialists to avoid losing them to other countries. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaBAGAN DATUK, Sept 16 ― The Public Service Department (PSD) should review the salary scales for medical specialists to prevent the exodus of these professionals to other countries, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said such an action was needed to prevent the country from losing these specialists due to the hefty salaries being offered by other countries.

Ahmad Zahid explained that the government had spent a huge sum of money money for training and education of these highly qualified professionals when those countries did not even invest in advanced training for certain areas of expertise for their own people.

“I think it is high time for the PSD to look at the salary scheme and structure of these professionals to avoid losing our specialists to others.

“Although we know that (the brain drain also) involves other sectors in the civil service, we certainly do not want want to lose (those) in the medical field,” he told a press conference after launching the national-level Transformation with 1Smile Together (TW1ST) Programme 2017 at SM Sains Bagan Datuk here today.

Also present was Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Bagan Datuk Member of Parliament, said Malaysia has a great potential in health tourism which was now being promoted by the Tourism and Culture Ministry, as it had good facilities and the cost of treatment was much lower than other countries in the region.

“The specialist hospitals (in the country) are of the same standard as those in other countries. I think Malaysia has a high potential in health tourism and must retain our experts so that they can give something in return,” he said.

As such, Ahmad Zahid requested the PSD director-general to address the issue of migration of professionals to other countries. ― Bernama