DPM promises incentive for local tourism players in Bagan Datuk

Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid said an incentive would be given to industry players registered with the association for every tourist that arrived in Bagan Datuk. — Bernama picBAGAN DATUK, March 24 — Local tourism industry players have been urged to get together and form the Bagan Datuk Tourism Action Association to attract more tourists to the district.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the association could also play a role in overseeing tourism-related programmes to further promote the tourism industry in Bagan Datuk.

“I want the association to be formed in two weeks and we (government) will inject an allocation of RM500,000 for tourism promotion,” he said.

He said this at a “Sembang Santai” with the Deputy Prime Minister programme organised by the Malaysia Inbound Tourism Association (MITA) here today.

Ahmad Zahid said an incentive of RM100 would be given to industry players registered with the association for every tourist that arrived in Bagan Datuk.

“The incentive will be given within a month after they bring in foreign tourists to the district,” he added.

Bagan Datuk was known as Bagan Datoh before it was declared a new district in Perak by the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, and given the new name.

Bagan Datuk covers 94,969 hectares and has a population of 70,300 in four mukim (borough), namely Bagan Datuk, Hutan Melintang, Rungkup and Teluk Baru, comprising 48 villages. — Bernama