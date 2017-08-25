DPM: Police commission meets Sept 4 to pick retiring IGP’s successor

IGP Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar is retiring next month. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA NERUS, Aug 25 ― Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is to chair a meeting of the Police Commission on September 4 to find a successor to Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar who retires next month.

He said the name of the selected successor would be presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V, for His Majesty’s consent before the official appointment was announced.

“I will chair a meeting of the Police Commission on September 4 to decide on the successor to Tan Sri Khalid (Abu Bakar) and also determine the directors of several departments in the Royal Malaysia Police.

“I hope there will be no speculation on the appointment of the successor and the Deputy IGP. These appointments will be made after obtaining the consent of Tuanku (Yang di-Pertuan Agong),” he said.

Ahmad Zahid spoke to reporters after opening the Kuala Nerus Umno Division delegates meeting at the Gong Badak Indoor Stadium here today. ― Bernama

