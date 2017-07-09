Obey RoS or no contesting GE14, DPM tells DAP

Home Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi warned the DAP that they might not be able to contest the next general elections if they do not abide by the Registrar of Societies’ (RoS) order. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaGOMBAK, July 9 — The DAP may not be able to contest the next general elections if they do not abide by the Registrar of Societies’ (RoS) order, Home Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

Zahid, who is also deputy prime minister, explained that if the Opposition party fails to follow the order to re-elect its central committee members, it may not have the appointment letter authorised by the RoS to contest in the next polls.

“According to the Societies Act, when elections approach, the party candidate’s ‘watikah’ must be signed by a [RoS] officer,” Zahid said at a press conference in Gombak, using the Malay word for appointment letter.

“If the committee is not recognised, the appointment letter cannot be produced and authorised. Hence, the candidate cannot contest.”

The Umno vice-president stressed that despite allegations from various parties over his involvement in the affair, he was not involved and has ordered the RoS to behave “professionally”.

Zahid also said that the order letter to DAP will be issued by RoS next week, and the party will face consequences if it does not comply.

“If DAP wants to disobey the order letter next week, DAP cannot contest in the next PRU. If their central committee is not recognised, the party’s candidates will be disqualified,” he explained, using the Malay initials for general elections.

The Bagan Datoh MP also told the DAP to go ahead with their plans to file a case against the RoS decision if they feel it is necessary.

“That they can bring to court if they want too,” Ahmad Zahid said.