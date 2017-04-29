DPM: No one can break Putrajaya-Sabah bond

Ahmad Zahid said that no one could ruin or break the bond between the government of Sabah and Putrajaya. — Reuters pic SIPITANG, April 29 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today that no one could ruin or break the bond between the government of Sabah and Putrajaya.



“Be they individuals or noted figures, their efforts would be futile unless willed by Allah Taala. Whether the government is centred in Putrajaya or Kota Kinabalu (KK), our linkage is very close. What a loss it would be if individuals or noted figures or political worms destroy this beautiful relationship.



“Rest assured, I wish to emphasise here, as the person who is assisting the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak), that no one can break this bond that have long been cemented between Putrajaya and KK,” he said.



He said this while launching the ‘Sipitang International Gasing and Tamu Besar Festival (GATA) 2017’ here, today.



Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Yahya Hussin and Sarawak Resource Planning and Environment Minister II, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan were also present. — Bernama