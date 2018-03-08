DPM: No need for CID chief to take leave

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says there is no need for CID chief Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd (pic) to take leave pending investigations into his Australian bank accounts. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsKUALA LUMPUR, March 8 ― Commissioner Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd does not have to take leave from work pending investigations into his Australian bank accounts, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

Ahmad Zahid who is also home minister said the Bukit Aman criminal investigations director was able to substantiate his reasons for the money to the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun, The Star Online reported.

“Commissioner Wan Najmuddin has explained the issue and we take it as the truth. I believe the explanation given was with proof.

“The IGP has seen the sales and purchase agreements,” Ahmad Zahid was quoted telling reporters after a service award presentation at the Home Ministry in Putrajaya.

Australian media reported last week that is federal police had frozen Wan Ahmad’s Sydney bank accounts, locking in some A$320,000 (RM970,000) over questionable cash transactions suspected to be from money laundering.

Johor PKR had yesterday called on Bukit Aman and the Home Ministry to suspend Wan Ahmad to enable the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to conduct an independent and thorough investigation.

IGP Mohamad Fuzi said last Friday that Malaysian police had been informed of the graft investigation by their Australian counterparts and had found nothing improper after an internal probe showed they money came from Wan Ahmad’s 2011 sale of his property in Shah Alam, Selangor to fund his children’s education abroad.