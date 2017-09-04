DPM: New IGP appointed on recommendation of police commission

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks to reporters during IGP handover press conference in Pulapol, Kuala Lumpur September 04, 2017. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Sep 4 — Special Branch director Datuk Seri Mohamad Fuzi Harun was appointed as the new Inspector-General of Police based on a recommendation of the Police Force Commission, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Home Minister, also said that the commission decided to retain Tan Sri Noor Rashid as the Deputy Inspector-General of Police but with the position upgraded to Staff III.

The commission also decided to appoint Narcotics CID director Datuk Seri Mohd Mokhtar Mohd Shariff as the new director of the Special Branch, taking over from Mohamad Fuzi, he said to reporters after the handing over of duties of the IGP at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol), here today.

Mohamad Fuzi, 58, succeeds Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar who went on mandatory retirement today.

Ahmad Zahid described Khalid as an ‘extraordinary’ person, saying his loyalty never came under question in any situation and that he had resolved all problems with professionalism. — Bernama