DPM: Najib not calling for polls today

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pic) clarifies that Datuk Seri Najib Razak's 'important' announcement is not about calling for general election. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak's “important” announcement later today is not about the dissolution of Parliament to pave way for the general election, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi clarified.

According to The Star Online news portal, the deputy prime minister and acting Umno deputy president was addressing speculation about the nature of Najib's announcement scheduled for a press conference at 4.45pm.

The press conference will take place after Najib chairs a meeting of the Umno supreme council.

All senior Umno leaders have been invited to the meeting, including the party's mentri besar and chief ministers.

Ahmad Zahid is also reportedly shortening his visit to Perlis in order to attend the meeting.