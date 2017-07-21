DPM: Muslims should stay united for the sake of ummah solidarity

Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says Muslims must set aside their differences for the sake of solidarity of the ummah. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKOTA BARU, July 21 ― Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today called on Muslims to stay united for the sake of ummah solidarity.

He said despite the many political differences, the point of common interest should always be sought, especially by inculcating the spirit of togetherness among the people.

“We must set aside our differences for the sake of solidarity of the ummah.

“The federal government and the (Kelantan) state government might have different political beliefs, but we can still work together in matters involving the people and the ummah, and this must persist indefinitely,” he said in his speech at the Aidilfitri Celebration with Deputy Prime Minister at Dataran Rehal here today, which was attended by more than 5,000 people.

Also present were Minister of International Trade and Industry who is also Kelantan Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub, Umno Information Chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa and Kelantan State Secretary Datuk Mohd Faudzi Che Mamat. ― Bernama