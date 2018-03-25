DPM meets Parit Buntar, Bagan Serai BN leaders and election machinery

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had earlier spent time with BN election machinery for the 14th General Elections at Parit Buntar. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon BAGAN SERAI, March 25 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today chaired a closed-door meeting with Barisan Nasional (BN) component party leaders in the Parit Buntar and Bagan Serai parliamentary constituencies.

The deputy prime minister, accompanied by Parit Buntar Umno chief Datuk Abu Bakar Md Ali and Taiping Umno chief Datuk Ahmad Shalimin Ahmad Shaffie, arrived at Dewan Merdeka Parit Buntar here about 1.45pm.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid, who is discharging the duties of Umno deputy president, also spent time with BN election machinery for the 14th General Elections (GE14) there.

Also present was Perak BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Zamby Abd Kadir, who is the Mentri Besar.

Among others, the one-hour meeting touched on BN preparations for both constituencies in facing the coming GE14.

Ahmad Zahid then attended a leader with the Kerian people programme at Dataran Kerian Permai here. — Bernama