DPM: Malaysians have right to assess working visit to China

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks during a press conference in Kunming on the last day of his working visit to China in Kunming January 15, 2017. — Bernama picKUNMING, Jan 15 — “Satisfied or not, it’s not my right to say, but the right of Malaysians after reading reports filed by the media.”

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said this when asked if he was satisfied with the six-day working visit to China, which ends today.

“The effectiveness or satisfaction of an investment working visit may be concluded via financial figures, but for security, it is difficult to assess.”

The working visit at the invitation of Minister of Public Security of China, Guo Shengkun saw Zahid meeting with several Chinese leaders in Beijing followed by an “operational” visit to Kunming, Yunnan.

Zahid met with the Political and Legal Affairs secretary of the Communist Party of China, Meng Jianzhu and the president of Interpol, Meng Hongwei.

In Kunming, he met with Yunnan Province Governor, Ruan Chengfa, Public Security deputy director-general, Guo Bao, and visited Yunnan Police College.

Every discussion with Chinese leaders and senior government officials were followed by a session with the Malaysian media, to enable him to inform of developments, or conclusions for public consumption.

Zahid discussed the recognition of halal goods in China, especially in Yunnan province, which has great potential for Jakim and the Halal Industry Development Corporation (HDC).

He identified problems faced by Yunnan entrepreneurs wanting to export their goods since Malaysia and China have yet to sign a Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

On tourism, Zahid said he was waiting for feedback from the Chinese side on what more can be done to draw more tourists from the country to visit Malaysia.

Tourist arrivals from China surged following the visa waiver or ENTRY (electronic travel registration) a year ago.

At a banquet at the end of his visit, Zahid advised Malaysians living in China to set aside differences and act as ‘ambassadors’ to move in tandem with the rapid development of China.

From the security angle admired China’s success in keeping the security and public order, something which can be shared with Malaysia.

Zahid said China face security issues similar to Malaysia, such as drug abuse, violence and efforts to reduce the crime level.

He welcomed China’s willingness to share experience and transfer technology in border control and will send National Security Council officers for training in China.

The officers will review standard operating procedures (SOP) of Chinese authorities to control the country’s borders, and will report and recommend the SOP or system that can be applied to enhance border control. — Bernama