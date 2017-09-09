DPM: Malaysia wants superpowers to act against Rohingya oppression

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Malaysia wants the world’s superpowers to play their part to stop the violence on the Rohingya in Myanmar — Bernama picBAGAN DATUK, Sept 9 — Malaysia wants the world’s superpowers to play their part to stop the violence on the ethnic Rohingya in Rakhine, Myanmar and resolve the issue, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the matter would be voiced out by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak during the latter’s meeting with United States President, Donald Trump at the White House next Tuesday.

“I have whispered to him (Najib)... it’s not that we want to ask the superpowers or Donald Trump to help but we want to create awareness.

“We want the superpowers to do something to ensure that the inhumane acts on the ethnic Rohingya will be stopped immediately,” he said in his speech when opening the 80th anniversary celebration of Sekolah Menengah Agama Al-Ulum Al-Syar’iyyah in Selekoh here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Bagan Datuk Member of Parliament, said people from all walks of life, regardless of their political inclination and faith, should support the government’s efforts in sending the humanitarian mission to the Rohingya refugees at the Myanmar-Bangladesh border.

The deputy prime minister also slammed the actions of certain quarters, including those in Malaysia, who labelled the refugees as terrorists.

“Kofi Annan (former United Nations secretary-general) has stated the need to stop the violent acts on the Rohingyas as they are being perceived as alleged terrorists.

“It’s unfair (for the community) to be considered or described as terrorists. They just want to defend themselves, they are claiming their rights... the rights as the people who were born in that country,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said the Myanmar Government needed to differentiate between terrorists and ordinary citizens or children.

“It’s impossible to deem the innocent children or women — who had been torched, hurled into rivers, dismembered and whose bodies were dumped — as terrorists,” he added.

At the event, Ahmad Zahid officiated and launched the school’s new building, official song and flag.

He also announced an additional RM3 million allocation for the school to repair its building, as well as donated his personal contribution to purchase a van. — Bernama