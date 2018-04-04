DPM: Malaysia top global player for halal sector, Islamic finance

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks during the launch of World Halal Week 2018 at the Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur April 4, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan ZaidonKUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Putrajaya's liberalisation of Islamic finance has helped Malaysia become a leading hub for the halal sector and Shariah-compliant banking, said Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The deputy prime minister pointed out that the country has now led the Global Islamic Economy Indicator for five years running.

“As of December 2017 we reaffirmed our position with RM43 billion in annual export value for Halal products, as well as attracting RM13.3 billion in investments for HALMAS Halal Parks,

“As a result a total of 28,000 jobs were created, which contributed approximately 7.5 per cent to Malaysia’s GDP last year,” he said during the opening of the World Halal Week 2018.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan, who was present, said the government will continue supporting both sectors.

He said Putrajaya knew the potential for both to be pillars of development for an Islamic economy.

Over 1,000 delegates from more than 50 countries attended the event.