DPM: Malaysia to push for special UN meet on Palestine crisis

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 20 — Malaysia is considering calling an emergency meeting of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to discuss the predicament faced by Palestine following the US government's recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the special meeting is under discussion, but added that he is waiting for confirmation from the Foreign Ministry as several other countries were involved in talks.

“We might plan with other countries to have an emergency UNGA. That will be discussed with Wisma Putra especially with the foreign minister,” he told a news conference here.

He said Malaysia previously put in a resolution at the UN Security Council meeting to condemn the predicament faced by Palestine, but the motion was vetoed by the US government.

“All the other 135 countries accepted it but our resolution was vetoed by the US; but we are not stopping here,” Ahmad Zahid said.

Malaysia has staunchly opposed the US recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, which it sees as an ignoring the situation of the mainly-Muslim Palestinian people who also see the city as their homeland.

