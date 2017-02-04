DPM makes four-day official visit to Qatar

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 ― Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will make a four-day official visit to Qatar from today, to further enhance close relations between the two countries.

According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, the visit would also provide an excellent opportunity for the leaders of both countries to discuss various issues of mutual interest, particularly in security cooperation.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, is scheduled to have an audience with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and call on Prime Minister and Interior Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani.

Ahmad Zahid will also visit the National Command Centre and Planned Community Projects in Lusail City, Doha, and Hamad International Airport, as well as meet with the Malaysian diaspora in Qatar. ― Bernama