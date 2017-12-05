DPM launches Umno Youth Information Squad

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Deputy Prime Minister and Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today launched the party’s Youth Information Squad (SPAM) which would serve as the information machinery for Umno Youth in the 14th general election (GE14).

Umno Youth Information chief Jamawi Jaafar said the squad, comprising the young people from various background including orators, Islamic speakers and social media operators, would explain and hold dialogues with the young pertaining to current issues.

“If we only approach the young people who have joined Umno, they make up only 1.9 million voters. In fact, we have about 15 million voters who have not joined any (political) party.

“As such, they (SPAM members) are equipped with all information related to current issues and could sit together to have a chat and tell stories with the young people in small or large groups anywhere,” he told reporters after launching the squad at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) here.

Jamawi, who is also Tenom Umno Youth chief, said currently, there were 280 members in SPAM and the number would increase through courses tailored for the wing’s members to ensure victory for Barisan Nasional (BN) in GE14.

The launching ceremony was held in conjunction with the luncheon between Ahmad Zahid and 2,978 delegates who would be meeting at the simultaneous general assemblies of Wanita, Youth and Puteri Umno tomorrow.

Also present were Umno vice-president-cum-Defence Minister, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein; Wanita Umno chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil; Umno Youth vice chief Khairul Azwan Harun; and Puteri Umno chief Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin.

At the event, Ahmad Zahid, who is discharging the duties of Umno deputy president, also handed over funeral contribution to 16 next-of-kins of Pemuda Umno chiefs and committee members at the state, division and branch level who had died.

Meanwhile, he presented the Exemplary Mother Awards to 105 former Wanita Umno heads at the branch level nationwide who had died between December last year and November 2017.

At the same time, Ahmad Zahid also handed contribution under the ‘Mobile Entrepreneur’ programme to five young women entrepreneurs in the form of a motorcycle and business capital worth RM10,000 each.

Puteri Umno acts as the facilitator for young women entrepreneurs to obtain aid under the programme organised by the Rural and Regional Development Ministry. — Bernama