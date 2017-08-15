DPM launches his book on Prevention of Crime Act

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said it took him almost two years to complete his book entitled ‘POCA Nafas Baharu Banteras Jenayah’. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Aug 15 ― Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today launched a book that he said can serve as an authoritative guide to the Prevention of Crime Act (POCA).

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Home Minister, said it took him almost two years to complete the book entitled POCA Nafas Baharu Banteras Jenayah (meaning POCA ― A Fresh Approach to Combating Crime).

The 315-page book in Bahasa Malaysia contains five chapters and comes complete with detailed information, pictures, tables and diagrams.

Ahmad Zahid said he took time to complete the book because he did not want to miss out on any fact.

“I started writing the book with the help of an editorial team. My intention was solely to share my experience and knowledge because I was directly involved in the whole process of drafting the (amended) Act,” he said.

He said POCA was formulated to suit the current situation where crime was getting increasingly complex in tandem with the development of ICT that had created a borderless world.

“The process was not easy, and it took a long time,” he said at the launch of the book here. Also present were the two deputy home ministers Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed and Datuk Masir Kujat.

Ahmad Zahid said the drafting of POCA started with lengthy discussions at Cabinet meetings followed by a series of engagement with the public through town hall meetings.

Seminars and forums on crime were held to gather views and feedback from the people on the Act, he said, adding that the views of every section of society was looked to and the Bill was debated in the Dewan Rakyat and the Dewan Negara.

Ahmad Zahid said the book also contained excerpts of the Parliament hansard which explains the entire process of drafting and debating the Bill in Parliament. The Dewan Rakyat passed the Prevention of Crime (Amendment) Act 2017 on August 10.

About 3,000 copies of the book have been sold so far. ― Bernama