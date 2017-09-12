DPM: Late Kedah sultan told me to help PM look after nation

The public pay their last respects to the late Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah at Istana Anak Bukit in Kedah, September 12, 2017. — Bernama picALOR SETAR, Sept 12 ― Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi recalled the late Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah reminding him to assist the prime minister maintain harmony and security in the country.

Ahmad Zahid said Sultan Abdul Halim told him that before returning to Istana Anak Bukit, here, upon the end of the Sultan’s term as the 14th Yang di-Pertuan Agong in December, 2016.

“I got to know Almarhum (late Sultan) when I was Defence Minister. We were holding LIMA (Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace exhibition), and tuanku told me to provide lift facility at the exhibition hall as tuanku could not climb the stairs.

“Almarhum also urged members of the Kedah royalty and state government leaders to visit LIMA,” he further recalled when met by reporters after paying his last respects to the late Kedah Sultan at Istana Anak Bukit, here, today.

Ahmad Zahid said there were many other reminders or advice from late Sultan Abdul Halim that were rather personal to be shared.

He said the late Sultan was also a very disciplined individual, always punctual when attending ceremonies and always appreciating the “rakyat” (people).

“No matter what, Almarhum would always ‘salam’ (shake hands) with members of the public who lined up to greet him an any event,” he added.

Sultan Abdul Halim passed away at 2.30pm yesterday at Istana Anak Bukit at age 89 after reigning over Kedah for 59 years.

The late Sultan will be laid to rest at the Langgar Royal Mausoleum about 4pm today. ― Bernama