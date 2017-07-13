DPM: Kelantan’s public caning only for Muslims

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the amendments to the Kelantan Syariah Criminal Procedure Enactment 2002 were subject to the Kelantan sultan’s approval for enforcement. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — The amendments to a Kelantan Shariah law to allow public caning will only be enforced on Muslims in the state, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

The deputy prime minister, who is also home minister, said that even though the amendments to the Kelantan Syariah Criminal Procedure Enactment 2002 were passed by the state legislative assembly yesterday, they were subject to the Kelantan sultan’s approval for enforcement, national newswire Bernama reported.

“I haven’t received comprehensive information about the details [of the amendments], but I think that what they are doing should be seen in the context of it being applicable only to Muslims in Kelantan,” Zahid was quoted telling reporters in Kuching, Sarawak.

The Shariah legal amendments passed in the east coast state governed by PAS also included empowering religious enforcers to use handcuffs on suspects and accepting video and electronic recordings as evidence in court.

PAS is aiming to enforce the Kelantan Syariah Criminal Code II 1993 amended in 2015, its version of hudud, but may not do so until legal barriers are removed at the federal level.