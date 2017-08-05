DPM: Kedah Umno leaders must be in agreement

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi addressing the Jerlun Umno division 2017 delegation meeting at Sekolah Menengah Sains Kubang Pasu, Jitra, Kedah, August 4, 2017. — Bernama picSUNGAI PETANI, Aug 5 ― Kedah Umno leaders need to do four things to strengthen the party and ensure that Barisan Nasional (BN) win the 14th general election (GE14).

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the first thing was for the leaders to come down to the grassroots regularly.

“We are not seasonal leaders. Listen to the voice of the grassroots. Secondly, the leaders have to be in agreement. Nobody wants to see the leaders fighting,” he said when opening the Merbok Umno division delegates meeting, here last night.

Also present were Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Bahsah Md Hanipah and Merbok Umno division chief Datuk Tajul Urus Mat Zain.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno vice-president, said the third thing was to pick likeable and winnable candidates while the fourth was to step out of the comfort zone.

He reminded the Umno leaders to learn a lesson from losing Kedah in the 12th general election, all because they were buoyed by the big win in the 11th general election. ― Bernama