Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

DPM: Kedah Umno leaders must be in agreement

Saturday August 5, 2017
09:42 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Facing contempt action, Singapore PM’s nephew to stay put in USFacing contempt action, Singapore PM’s nephew to stay put in US

The Edit: Smartphone with a concierge serviceThe Edit: Smartphone with a concierge service

Raus takes oath as Chief Justice for three years with immediate effectRaus takes oath as Chief Justice for three years with immediate effect

The Edit:  Apple to release new smartwatchThe Edit:  Apple to release new smartwatch

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi addressing the Jerlun Umno division 2017 delegation meeting at Sekolah Menengah Sains Kubang Pasu, Jitra, Kedah, August 4, 2017. — Bernama picUmno deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi addressing the Jerlun Umno division 2017 delegation meeting at Sekolah Menengah Sains Kubang Pasu, Jitra, Kedah, August 4, 2017. — Bernama picSUNGAI PETANI, Aug 5 ― Kedah Umno leaders need to do four things to strengthen the party and ensure that Barisan Nasional (BN) win the 14th general election (GE14).

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the first thing was for the leaders to come down to the grassroots regularly.

“We are not seasonal leaders. Listen to the voice of the grassroots. Secondly, the leaders have to be in agreement. Nobody wants to see the leaders fighting,” he said when opening the Merbok Umno division delegates meeting, here last night.

Also present were Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Bahsah Md Hanipah and Merbok Umno division chief  Datuk Tajul Urus Mat Zain.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno vice-president, said the third thing was to pick likeable and winnable candidates while the fourth was to step out of the comfort zone.

He reminded the Umno leaders to learn a lesson from losing Kedah in the 12th general election, all because they were buoyed by the big win in the 11th general election. ― Bernama

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline