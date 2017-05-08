DPM: Home Ministry will work with MACC in combating corruption involving enforcement agencies

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the ministry would give full cooperation in fighting corruption involving enforcement agencies. — Bernama picCANBERRA, May 8 — The Home Ministry will not compromise with any enforcement agency found to be protecting illegal gambling activities and prostitution.

He was responding to the revelation by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad that the MACC had proof that there were enforcement agencies in a state down south which were protecting gambling and prostitution syndicates, which offered payments amounting to RM1.2 million per month.

Dzulkifli had said that the evidence in the form of documents were found by the MACC during the Ledger operations recently.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, said the Home Ministry would give its support and whatever assistance needed to the MACC in combating the scourge of corruption.

“If it is true...PDRM (Royal Malaysian Police) and the Home Ministry will definitely cooperate with the MACC and support its enforcement actions,” he added.

Ahmad Zahid was met by Malaysian journalists here while on his working visit to Australia. — Bernama