DPM: Hired killer might be involved in cop’s murder

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi does not rule out the possibility that a hired killer was involved in the murder of a Bukit Aman officer. ― Bernama picTELUK INTAN, Aug 20 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi does not rule out the possibility that a hired killer was involved in the murder of a Bukit Aman lower-ranking officer at a house in Taman Sri Hosba, Changlun here on Friday.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, said police believed that a foreign shooter might had been hired by local triad.

“Although there is a possibility that a hired foreign shooter was involved, we will find, arrest and drag (the suspect) to court via the Mutual Legal Assistance and information sharing by our intelligence,” he told reporters after opening the Teluk Intan UMNO Division delegates conference here today.

Ahmad Zahid said the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Kedah police chief Datuk Asri Yusoff had been updating him with all information pertaining to the case.

In the 10.25pm incident, Sub Inspector Abu Hashim Ismail, 54, who was attached to the Bukit Aman CID died on the spot after he was shot six times, four of which struck him in the back.

Police had so far detained three men to facilitate investigations into the killing, including a 35-year-old man who was being remanded for a week beginning yesterday.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid extended his condolences to the victim’s family and promised to assist them.

“We will do the best for the family and intensify our search to hunt down the mastermind,” he said.

The deputy prime minister also praised the commitment by the police in reducing the crime index despite being fully aware of the risks they were dealing with, including while on leave. — Bernama