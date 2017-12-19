DPM: Gang wars behind brutal petrol station murder

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi claimed the deceased was an underworld leader and the police were currently in the midst of locating the four suspects who also were gang members. —Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The fight between two triads is what caused the brutal killing of a 44-year-old man at a petrol station in Taman Pelangi, Johor Baru that was captured on video, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

“Police have zeroed in on the reason and have identified the four assailants. A manhunt has been launched to nab the suspects,” Zahid, who is also home minister, said after attending his ministry’s meeting in Putrajaya.

He also said that the police were locating the areas both gangs are based and if the rift was over business or control of a specific area.

The victim, known as Tan Ah Choy, was stabbed several times and run over twice by the suspects’ car at the scene 500m from the Taman Pelangi police station at 7.30pm on Sunday.

Tan had 13 previous drug records. He was with his Vietnamese girlfriend and was inflating the tyres of his car at the petrol station when the attack took place.

Investigators from the Johor Baru South district police Criminal Investigations Department (serious crimes division) are looking at if it was a drug dispute between the suspects and the victim as a possible motive for the murder.