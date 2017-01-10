DPM: Faiz’s win has brought glory for Malaysia

Mohd Faiz Subri’s family is overjoyed after he was announced as the winner of the prestigious Fifa's Puskas Awards. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 ― Mohd Faiz Subri winning Fifa's Puskas Award 2016 has made Malaysia proud, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He congratulated the Kedah-born footballer after he was announced as the winner of the prestigious award in Zurich, Switzerland yesterday (early Tuesday in Malaysia).

“Congratulations Faiz Subri on winning the Fifa PUSKAS Award 2016. Thank God, your hard work has paid off and brought glory for Malaysia,” he said in a Twitter feed.

The Malaysian footballer garnered 59.46 per cent of the votes to pip Brazil's Johnath Marlone Azevedo da Silva (22.86 per cent of votes) and Venezuela's woman player Daniuska Rodriguez (10.01 per cent) to the award, first won by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009.

Mohd Faiz was the architect of what has been described as a physics-defying swerving goal against Pahang in the Malaysian Super League match on February 16, so spectacular that it catapulted him to international recognition.

The ball was heading towards one corner but ended up deceptively in the other, leaving the Pahang goalkeeper ― and football fans ― dumbfounded.

Supporters from all walks of life also took social media by storm seconds after the announcement to express their congratulations to Mohd Faiz.

They included Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan who said that no amount of congratulatory wishes could express a nation's pride of his achievement.

“Stay grounded, stay rooted,” he wrote in his Twitter account.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Razali Ibrahim meanwhile, wrote in his Twitter account “Tahniah Faiz (Congratulations Faiz). We salute you,”.

A Twitter user, @aiemiemyra said that it was worth it to wait in front of the television to listen to Faiz's speech.

Another Twitter user @jimmylajim hoped that Faiz's achievement could inspire many young Malaysian footballers in the future to clinch international recognition. ― Bernama