DPM: Dr Zakir Naik has PR status in Malaysia

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says Indian Muslim preacher Dr Zakir Naik (pic) has permanent residence status in Malaysia. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 18 ― Indian Muslim preacher Dr Zakir Naik has had permanent residence (PR) status in Malaysia since five years ago, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

News portal Malaysiakini reported Zahid as saying that Dr Zakir, who is wanted by Indian authorities for terrorism investigations, was not just staying in Malaysia, but in other countries too.

“I would like to confirm that he holds a permanent residence status in Malaysia. But he is not a Malaysian citizen.

“I think he has been holding the status since about five years ago. That was before I became home minister,” Zahid was quoted saying.

Zahid reportedly said that Malaysia would cooperate with India on any investigations involving the televangelist through mutual legal assistance (MLA).

“The investigations can't be carried out by Malaysia. But an MLA can be obtained if the country (India) has a relationship, an agreement with us,” he was quoted saying.

Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali previously told Malay Mail Online that both Malaysia and India would help serve summonses issued by the other government under a 2012 MLA treaty over criminal matters, but the treaty did not cover the execution of arrest warrants.

At a conference in Kuala Lumpur last Sunday, Dr Zakir told the Indian government to locate him in Malaysia amid its plans to seek Interpol assistance to curb his movements out of Saudi Arabia, after several summonses for him to appear before the authorities were ignored.

Indian news site Times of India reported Saturday that Dr Zakir had been frequently travelling to Malaysia and Indonesia from Saudi Arabia.

He allegedly fled to Saudi Arabia after investigations were commenced on him and his NGO, Islamic Research Foundation, for terror propaganda.