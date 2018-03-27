DPM dismisses Opposition claims of bankrupt govt

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi speaks during a meet-the-people session in Tampin March 27, 2018. — Bernama picTAMPIN, March 27 ― Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today dismissed claims by the political Opposition that the government was bankrupt.

He said the government’s strong financial position was reflected in the announcements of allocations all this while for the well-being of the people.

“These announcements are a manifestation of the good relations between the elected representatives and the state and federal governments which are from the same party,” he said, adding that the allocations were not bribes.

He said the government would be unable to provide allocations if it was bankrupt, if debts were rising, and if the GST (goods and services tax) was used to make payments to 1MDB (1Malaysia Development Berhad), as alleged,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid spoke at a meet-the-people session in the Tampin parliamentary constituency. Also present were Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Tampin MP Datuk Seri Shaziman Abu Mansor.

Citing the allocations approved today for the Gemencheh and Gemas state constituencies, for the construction of a sports complex and a bridge, respectively, Ahmad Zahid said this would not have happened if the government was bankrupt.

“If the government is bankrupt, how could I have approved RM5 million for the sports complex (in Gemencheh) and RM3.5 million for the bridge (in Gemas)? The government is not bankrupt, the government has money and the government wants to help the people,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Home Minister, said the government was sensitive to the issues the people were concerned about, such as the cost of living, education and security.

He said that as a responsible government, it had addressed and was addressing these issues.

“The cost of living, for example. The Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Najib Razak) and I are aware of this. It was for this reason that we approved the National Cost-of-Living Action Council,” he said.

There was no country in the world where the prices of goods were unaffected by the rising costs of production and transport, he said, adding that it was the middle-men who raked in excessive profits who had to be removed.

Addressing about 7,000 people, he said the fact that Malaysians did not have to pay school fees and examination fees proved that the government showed great concern for education.

“Education at government schools does not incur rising costs. According to a study by an international NGO, Malaysia took great interest in the schooling of its citizens, at the level of the kindergarten, primary school and secondary school,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said parents automatically received a government allocation of RM300 on the average annually without the need to pay school fees and examination fees.

On security, he said the decrease in the crime index and street crimes such as snatch thefts was the result of various strategies implemented by the government.

He said all concerns of the people had been addressed by the government.

Ahmad Zahid said there were no leaders like Najib who approved allocations requested by elected representatives.

“So long as the matter is reasonable, the allocation will be given,” he said.

Citing Kelantan, which is under opposition PAS rule, he said the federal government also provided huge allocations to the state, even bigger than the taxes the state paid to the federal government.

“That’s a sign of a government concerned about the welfare of the people,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also presented contributions to the widows of 10 policemen and handed over CFO (certificate of fitness for occupation) and house keys to 176 people. ― Bernama