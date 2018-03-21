DPM demands zero defects in battle for Selangor during GE14

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks at the ‘Sentuhan Rakyat’ programme in Bandar Puncak Alam, Kuala Selangor today, March 21, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA SELANGOR, March 21 ― Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi wants leaders and members of Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) to ensure that there are zero defects in the coalition’s work flow to recapture the state from the Opposition in the 14th General Election (GE14).

He also called for full commitment from each election machinery regardless of whether from Umno or the component parties to operate as a single team under the BN umbrella.

“In our common goal to wrest Selangor, ensure that what we do has zero defects, we have to be united, we have to work togetherand work as one team under BN, that is vital,” he said at the “Sentuhan Rakyat” programme in Bandar Puncak Alam here today.

Also present were Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh, Kuala Selangor MP Datuk Seri Irmohizam Ibrahim, Jeram assemblyman Datuk Amiruddin Setro and Bukit Melawati assemblyman Jakiran Jacomah.

The Deputy Prime Minister also stressed that solidarity among Selangor BN leaders and members must be translated via the best service to the people regardless of race.

Giving the example of the Kuala Selangor parliamentary constituency, Ahmad Zahid reminded BN leaders and members in this area to work harder as the party only obtained a majority of 460 votes for the seat during GE13.

“This means that in this seat (Kuala Selangor) Irmohizam must give more attention to serving the voters and residents. We have to ensure that we retain Jeram and Bukit Melawati state seats while seizing back the Ijok state seat.

“It does not matter who is chosen to contest in the Kuala Selangor parliamentary seat and the three state seats (under it), we promise to give the best service to all the people in Kuala Selangor,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid urged the people of Selangor to reject seasonal leaders who only showed up during elections.

“In Selangor, there are politicians who are like bats which only appear during the fruit season. This is the political style of the Selangor state government which hoards allocations provided by the Federal Government like treasure.

“When the dissolution (of Parliament) is announced, they will release all the allocations and a lot of roads will be repaired. They will act as though they are a concerned government,” he said.

Earlier, at the event, the deputy prime minister approved applications to build a police station, a fire station, community hall and a project to upgrade roads in Puncak Alam. ― Bernama