DPM: Combination of modern and community policing needed to check crime

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks during a press conference in Kepala Batas March 15, 2018. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

BUTTERWORTH, March 15 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today it is necessary to combine aspects of modern policing and community policing to check crime and maintain public order.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Home Minister, said the merging of these aspects was important to ensure a comprehensive technology-based service.

“Modern policing is not just about being neatly attired but encompasses modern assets and equipment.

“The objective of crime prevention can be achieved through modern policing combined with community policing,” he said when launching a programme of the Malaysia Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) Penang Chapter at the Seberang Perai Polytechnic here.

Ahmad Zahid said the government always paid attention and was most sensitive to the issue of public perception of crime.

He said community policing was also an important aspect of building close ties and cooperation between the community and the police to check crime.

The crime rate in Penang had declined to 11.25 per cent this year as a result of the efforts of the police, MCPF and community policing, he said.

“All levels of society are encouraged to participate in the community policing programmes to increase the level of accountability and responsibility of the police to the communities they serve,” he said.

He also said that the decline in the crime rate would help raise the public perception of the police.

However, he said, strong cooperation among the federal government, state government and various organisations was key to reducing and controlling crime. — Bernama