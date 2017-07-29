DPM: Chinese voters should stop becoming victims of DAP’s lies

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says in the 12th and 13th general election, DAP pledged to improve the people’s lot, but nothing had come out of it. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaMELAKA, July 29 ― The Chinese community should not continue to fall prey to DAP’s promises as they were never fulfilled, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said in the 12th and 13th general election, DAP pledged to improve the people’s lot, but nothing had come out of it.

“They (DAP) have done it twice. They can promise, but when they were given power in Penang, they could not do better than the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) state government,” he said when opening the Kota Melaka Umno delegates conference here today.

Also present were Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron and Kota Melaka Umno division leader Datuk Latiff Tamby Chik.

Ahmad Zahid said BN component parties, especially MCA and Gerakan should work hard to regain the people’s confidence ahead of the 14th general election to prove that BN was capable of looking after their interests.

He said BN should work hard from now for the 14th general election to avoid the coalition being “made history” by the people.

“I believe with hard work, we are capable of winning back the seats won by the opposition in 2013.

“In the last general election, the opposition gave us a tough fight, but it should not weaken our spirit to fight back and pursue the party struggle,” he added.

He also advised Umno members to not give up, but continue to fight to win the support of voters.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said activities to face the coming general election should be made a priority by all Umno members, instead of pursuing their intention to to win party posts.

“It is not wrong to have that intention, but they have to give their full attention to preparing the party machinery for the coming general election,” he said. ― Bernama