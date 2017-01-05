DPM calls for holistic cooperation to tackle floods

People wading through flood waters in Rantau Panjang, January 4, 2017. — Bernama picPASIR MAS, Jan 5 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today called for holistic cooperation in the long term between the federal and Kelantan governments to address the annual floods in the state.

He said it was hoped that the Kelantan government helmed by Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob could be open-minded in resolving the problem which the people had to deal with every year.

The best way was to safeguard the environment, protecting the forests, rivers and hills, he said, adding that this could be done through the holistic cooperation.

Ahmad Zahid said this when addressing 1,441 flood evacuees from 653 families at the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sri Rantau Panjang 2 here.

International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub and Rantau Panjang UMNO Division chief Datuk Abdullah Mat Yassin were also present. — Bernama