DPM: BN needs two-thirds majority to better serve the people

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said BN would strive diligently and with wisdom to achieve a two-thirds majority in the face of the challenges from the political oOposition.. — Picture by Azneal IshakPUTRAJAYA, March 8 ― Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today the Barisan Nasional must garner a two-thirds majority in the next general election to better ensure the welfare of civil servants and deliver improved service to the people.

As such, he said, the BN would strive diligently and with wisdom to achieve a two-thirds majority in the face of the challenges from the political Opposition.

“Any government in the world ideally needs a two-thirds majority. We must target a two-thirds majority because we want a stronger mandate. We were driven to the wall twice, in the 12th and 13th general elections. We do not want to hit the wall again for the third time.

“We have to strive to strengthen the government and have a bigger voice in the Dewan Rakyat for the government to remain committed to care for the civil servants and deliver better service to the people,” he said at the monthly assembly of the Home Ministry here.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Home Minister, said civil servants were the bridge between the people and the government in implementing government policies.

Ahmad Zahid said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had often emphasised that he would be the first to stand in the way of any quarters which wanted to reduce the number of civil servants.

“This goes to show that he is in favour of civil servants. As the deputy prime minister, I am solidly behind him,” he said, adding that Najib was committed to working with the civil service to deliver improved service to the people.

He said the seriousness of the government was seen when Malaysia was the only country to implement the National Blue Ocean Strategy by implementing 114 initiatives.

“Without civil servants, it will have been impossible to implement these initiatives,” he said.

At the event, Ahmad Zahid presented excellent service awards to 356 staff of the ministry as well as departments and agencies under its jurisdiction. ― Bernama