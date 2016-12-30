DPM: Be proud of achievements in looking forward to the New Year

Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says the people of Malaysia are no longer tied merely to a nation-state but an informed global society. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 ― An economic, political and cultural situation friendly to the government and people has made Malaysia a country that is stable at the domestic, regional and international levels, said Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Deputy Prime Minister, in a 2017 New Year message issued today, said the challenges of economic prosperity of a country were important factors that could encourage the people to practise values of moderation closely related to the current economic performance of the country.

“No matter where we are, I wish to say to all Malaysians that as a nation we should be proud of our every achievement and contribution to our beloved country.

“The future, 2017, is in the hands of the people,” he said in a statement.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, said the people of the country were no longer tied merely to a nation-state but an informed global society.

“This means a transition from an agri-industrial society to the present and to an informed global society,” he said.

He also said that Malaysia also rejected terrorism, and battled any terrorist activity and perception in ensuring the prosperity and security of the people. ― Bernama