DPM: Azmin’s mystery minister is Anifah, but he’s not resigning

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (fourth from left) at the launching of the People’s Volunteer Corps' (Rela) 45th anniversary celebrations at Padang Merdeka in Kota Kinabalu.KOTA KINABALU, Feb 11 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi disclosed today the identity of the senior minister rumoured to be resigning from the federal Cabinet as Datuk Anifah Aman.

However, Zahid added that the rumour spread by Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali was untrue, adding that Anifah, who is foreign minister, is still actively working for the government.

“I’d like to reconfirm. No senior leader has resigned. I know the MB was referring to Anifah to say he has or will resign, but he was with me last night and today he is flying to Brussels on behalf of the Malaysian government,” he told reporters after an event at Padang Merdeka here.

Malay Mail Online was able to obtain a video recording of the press conference.

Zahid dismissed the rumour as another “lie” spread by the federal Opposition lawmaker.

“Just like in the last two general elections, he is spreading lies. I’m sure there will be more about other issues coming up,” he said.

The deputy prime minister also retweeted a "wefie" picture taken by Sabah tourism, culture and environment minister Datuk Masidi Manjun showing Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman, Zahid, Anifah and himself smiling during supper here last night.

10/2/17: Foreign Minister DS Anifah denies he has quit. Just had supper (& wefie) with @Zahid_Hamidi & @MusaHjAman pic.twitter.com/lYkM2gFIpn — Masidi Manjun (@MasidiM) February 10, 2017

Yesterday, Azmin created a stir on social media with a poser tweet suggesting that a senior member of the Najib administration was resigning.

In response, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said no minister had informed him of any intent to resign and then demanded the PKR deputy president reveal the minister’s name to prove he wasn’t lying.

News portal Malaysiakini reported Azmin defending his tweet at a function in Klang, Selangor later that night, insisting that he was told by the minister concerned, but without naming the person’s identity.